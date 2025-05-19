Left Menu

Rajasthan's Commitment to Good Governance: Chief Minister Sharma's Public Service Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized public service as the government's top priority, highlighting the teachings of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. During a public hearing, Sharma committed to resolving grievances efficiently, advocating for transparency and accountability. Hundreds voiced concerns, with Sharma urging swift resolution and accountability from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:00 IST
Rajasthan's Commitment to Good Governance: Chief Minister Sharma's Public Service Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the state government's commitment to public service, aligning with the doctrines of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision. At a public hearing, Sharma stressed transparent governance and actively addressed citizen grievances.

During the hearing held at his official residence, Sharma assured attendees of the government's dedication to addressing concerns and facilitating access to welfare initiatives. The Rajasthan administration aims to enhance governance by prioritizing accountability and clear communication with the public.

Instructing officials on the timely resolution of issues, Sharma highlighted the importance of notifying complainants once problems are addressed, warning of strict repercussions for negligence. Hundreds of individuals participated in the event, underscoring the state's commitment to responsive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025