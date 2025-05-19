Left Menu

Mossad Unearths Eli Cohen's Historical Documents

Mossad, Israel's spy agency, has retrieved a significant collection of documents and photos belonging to its late agent Eli Cohen. The recovery involved a complex operation and cooperation with a foreign intelligence service. Cohen, who was executed in 1965, played a crucial role in gathering intelligence on Syria.

Updated: 19-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:17 IST
Eli Cohen

Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has successfully recovered a substantial collection of documents and photographs linked to its late operative, Eli Cohen. Cohen was executed in Damascus six decades ago after gathering critical intelligence on Syria's military plans.

The 2,500 documents, photographs, and personal belongings of Cohen were retrieved following a sophisticated Mossad operation conducted in collaboration with an allied foreign intelligence service, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. A Syrian government representative declined to comment on the operation's execution or the manner in which the treasure trove left Damascus.

Despite longstanding hostilities, recent changes in Damascus's leadership have prompted hopes of easing tensions as Israel and Syria engage in indirect talks seeking peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, some of the recovered documents and items have been shared with Cohen's widow, reflecting a personal connection to this historical recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

