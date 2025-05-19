Left Menu

Graft Allegations in Kerala: Businessman's Media Tactic Unmasked

Recent graft allegations against an ED officer in Kerala are seen as a businessman's effort to malign the agency. Facing money laundering probes and legal challenges, the businessman allegedly uses media tactics to mislead public opinion. The ED, committed to transparency, continues its investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, accusations of graft against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer have surfaced, allegedly driven by a businessman attempting to tarnish the department's reputation. This businessman, under scrutiny for money laundering, is said to employ media channels to divert attention from ongoing investigations.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) booked the officer following allegations that money was solicited to resolve a case against the businessman. Political figures, including Kerala's Leader of Opposition and the ruling CPI(M), have accused the ED of corruption and bias.

Despite summonses and legal battles, the ED maintains its integrity, continuing its probe into the Rs 24.73 crore fraud case. While the businessman shifts his media statements, the ED reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

