Graft Allegations in Kerala: Businessman's Media Tactic Unmasked

In Kerala, accusations of graft against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer have surfaced, allegedly driven by a businessman attempting to tarnish the department's reputation. This businessman, under scrutiny for money laundering, is said to employ media channels to divert attention from ongoing investigations.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) booked the officer following allegations that money was solicited to resolve a case against the businessman. Political figures, including Kerala's Leader of Opposition and the ruling CPI(M), have accused the ED of corruption and bias.

Despite summonses and legal battles, the ED maintains its integrity, continuing its probe into the Rs 24.73 crore fraud case. While the businessman shifts his media statements, the ED reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)