Delhi Court Deliberates Bail for Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan argued for his release in an MCOCA case, asserting detention served no purpose post-chargesheet. His attorney affirmed compliance with bail conditions if granted. The Delhi Police claims the probe is vital, with arguments scheduled on May 20 before a special judge.
Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan made a case for his release from custody in a Delhi court, claiming that continued detention serves no purpose following the completion of investigations and the filing of a chargesheet in the MCOCA case against him.
His lawyer, Advocate M S Khan, presented these arguments before Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh. Khan emphasized Balyan's commitment to adhere to all court-imposed bail conditions. The Delhi Police, having filed a chargesheet on May 1, warned that releasing Balyan could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing law enforcement, is set to present the state's argument on May 20. Balyan and his alleged associates are charged with participating in a crime syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan.
