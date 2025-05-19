Left Menu

Delhi Court Deliberates Bail for Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan argued for his release in an MCOCA case, asserting detention served no purpose post-chargesheet. His attorney affirmed compliance with bail conditions if granted. The Delhi Police claims the probe is vital, with arguments scheduled on May 20 before a special judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:21 IST
Delhi Court Deliberates Bail for Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Naresh Balyan
  • Country:
  • India

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan made a case for his release from custody in a Delhi court, claiming that continued detention serves no purpose following the completion of investigations and the filing of a chargesheet in the MCOCA case against him.

His lawyer, Advocate M S Khan, presented these arguments before Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh. Khan emphasized Balyan's commitment to adhere to all court-imposed bail conditions. The Delhi Police, having filed a chargesheet on May 1, warned that releasing Balyan could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing law enforcement, is set to present the state's argument on May 20. Balyan and his alleged associates are charged with participating in a crime syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025