Dalit Woman's Ordeal: Allegations of Police Misconduct Spark Outrage

A 39-year-old Dalit woman accused police and the Chief Minister's Office of wrongdoing after a false theft case led to her detention and alleged abuse. Following public outrage and media coverage, police officers faced suspension, and authorities launched investigations into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The claims of a Dalit woman alleging maltreatment and a false theft accusation against police have ignited public outcry. She recounts a harrowing experience of being detained and humiliated.

Allegedly urged to drink toilet water, she faced abusive language and threats during custody. Following these revelations, voices, including Congress, demanded action against those responsible.

In response, a sub-inspector faced suspension, while the government assured a thorough investigation. The incident has raised significant concerns about police conduct and accountability.

