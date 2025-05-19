Dalit Woman's Ordeal: Allegations of Police Misconduct Spark Outrage

The claims of a Dalit woman alleging maltreatment and a false theft accusation against police have ignited public outcry. She recounts a harrowing experience of being detained and humiliated.

Allegedly urged to drink toilet water, she faced abusive language and threats during custody. Following these revelations, voices, including Congress, demanded action against those responsible.

In response, a sub-inspector faced suspension, while the government assured a thorough investigation. The incident has raised significant concerns about police conduct and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)