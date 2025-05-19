Supreme Court Reviews Ashoka University Professor's Arrest Over Controversial Social Media Posts

The Supreme Court is poised to evaluate a plea involving the arrest of Ashoka University's faculty member, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, following his social media activities related to Operation Sindoor.

The case, brought to attention by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, was propelled by the defense of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the professor. Arguments assert that Mahmudabad's posts were patriotic, though perceived otherwise by authorities, leading to his detention under non-bailable charges.

Filed complaints accuse Mahmudabad of compromising national integrity and sparking intergroup discord, raising critical concerns over the balance between freedom of speech and national security as the academic defends his comments as misunderstood exercises of free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)