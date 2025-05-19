Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Ashoka University Professor's Arrest Over Controversial Social Media Posts

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea concerning the arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, for his social media posts about Operation Sindoor. His posts apparently led to charges of endangering sovereignty and causing enmity among different groups, sparking debates on free speech versus national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:36 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Ashoka University Professor's Arrest Over Controversial Social Media Posts
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to evaluate a plea involving the arrest of Ashoka University's faculty member, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, following his social media activities related to Operation Sindoor.

The case, brought to attention by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, was propelled by the defense of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the professor. Arguments assert that Mahmudabad's posts were patriotic, though perceived otherwise by authorities, leading to his detention under non-bailable charges.

Filed complaints accuse Mahmudabad of compromising national integrity and sparking intergroup discord, raising critical concerns over the balance between freedom of speech and national security as the academic defends his comments as misunderstood exercises of free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025