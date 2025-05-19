Tanzanian Opposition Leader Faces Treason Charges Amid Election Reforms Push

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania's leading opposition figure, appeared in court on Monday to address treason charges. His arrest, following a rally pushing for electoral reforms, has drawn significant attention as the country nears its general election.

Wearing a T-shirt that read 'no reforms, no election', Lissu signaled his strong stance despite facing the serious penalty of treason, which could lead to a death sentence. In a show of defiance, he maintained a hunger strike against the digital court proceedings, insisting on his physical presence at the trial.

International attention on the case has heightened after the detention of several Kenyan figures who attempted to attend the trial. The Tanzanian government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is criticized for suppressing opposition, a claim it denies. As the electoral date looms, calls for a fair electoral system echo across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)