Left Menu

Tanzanian Opposition Leader Faces Treason Charges Amid Election Reforms Push

Prominent Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu was in court facing treason charges linked to his call for electoral reforms. His arrest in April followed his vocal demands for fair elections. Supporters face crackdowns, and international figures were detained and deported in connection to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:00 IST
Tanzanian Opposition Leader Faces Treason Charges Amid Election Reforms Push
Tundu Lissu

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania's leading opposition figure, appeared in court on Monday to address treason charges. His arrest, following a rally pushing for electoral reforms, has drawn significant attention as the country nears its general election.

Wearing a T-shirt that read 'no reforms, no election', Lissu signaled his strong stance despite facing the serious penalty of treason, which could lead to a death sentence. In a show of defiance, he maintained a hunger strike against the digital court proceedings, insisting on his physical presence at the trial.

International attention on the case has heightened after the detention of several Kenyan figures who attempted to attend the trial. The Tanzanian government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is criticized for suppressing opposition, a claim it denies. As the electoral date looms, calls for a fair electoral system echo across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025