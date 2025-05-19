Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Police Patrol Amid Mosque-Temple Dispute

Hours after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition challenging a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, police in Sambhal conducted a flag march to enforce peace in the district.

Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi warned against unlawful protests and the spread of provocative messages, highlighting the importance of respecting the legal process.

The High Court ruling allows the survey to proceed while maintaining that legal disputes should be resolved in courtrooms, not on the streets. The issue revolves around a historical site dispute between the mosque and the adjacent Harihar temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)