Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Police Patrol Amid Mosque-Temple Dispute
Following the Allahabad High Court's decision to uphold a survey order of the Shahi Jama Masjid, the Sambhal police intensified their patrols. Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi emphasized lawful conduct, urging people to appeal through courts rather than protesting. The dispute involves the mosque's proximity to the Harihar temple.
Hours after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition challenging a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, police in Sambhal conducted a flag march to enforce peace in the district.
Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi warned against unlawful protests and the spread of provocative messages, highlighting the importance of respecting the legal process.
The High Court ruling allows the survey to proceed while maintaining that legal disputes should be resolved in courtrooms, not on the streets. The issue revolves around a historical site dispute between the mosque and the adjacent Harihar temple.
