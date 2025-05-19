Arrest Linked to Fires Targeting UK Prime Minister's Properties
A third person has been arrested in connection with fires targeting properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The incidents occurred in London and involved arson charges. Despite the arrests, no motive has been identified, and the main suspect denies involvement. No injuries were reported.
A third man has been taken into custody in connection with a series of fires targeting properties associated with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Law enforcement announced the arrest on Monday.
The 34-year-old suspect was detained in Chelsea, west London, under suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, according to the Metropolitan Police. This arrest follows the detention of a 26-year-old man under the same charge and the earlier court appearance of Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian national, accused of setting fires to Starmer's personal and former residences as well as a small SUV he'd previously sold.
The fires, reported in north London over several nights between May 8 and May 12, fortunately resulted in no injuries. Although Lavrynovych faced charges of arson with intent to endanger life, he has not yet entered a plea to the allegations. A prosecutor noted a lack of clear motive for these crimes, with Lavrynovych denying responsibility. After his election in July, Starmer and his family have resided in the official Downing Street residence.
