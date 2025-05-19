Assam Rifles Investigate Viral Photo Tie to Militant Outfit

The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force in India, announced on Monday that they are verifying the authenticity of a viral photograph purportedly featuring recruits posing with the flags of a militant organization.

The image, which depicts uniformed men alongside two flags, has sparked concern over its implications. The paramilitary organization emphasized that appropriate disciplinary actions would follow once the image is authenticated.

This incident has heightened sensitivity, as it occurs amid ethnic tensions in Manipur, resulting in significant casualties and displacement.

