Left Menu

Assam Rifles Investigate Viral Photo Tie to Militant Outfit

The Assam Rifles are investigating a viral photo showing recruits with flags of a militant group, the Zomi Revolutionary Army. The paramilitary force stresses its commitment to integrity, while civil society urges vigilance over recruits. This incident occurs amid ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:04 IST
Assam Rifles Investigate Viral Photo Tie to Militant Outfit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force in India, announced on Monday that they are verifying the authenticity of a viral photograph purportedly featuring recruits posing with the flags of a militant organization.

The image, which depicts uniformed men alongside two flags, has sparked concern over its implications. The paramilitary organization emphasized that appropriate disciplinary actions would follow once the image is authenticated.

This incident has heightened sensitivity, as it occurs amid ethnic tensions in Manipur, resulting in significant casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025