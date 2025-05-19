Assam Rifles Investigate Viral Photo Tie to Militant Outfit
The Assam Rifles are investigating a viral photo showing recruits with flags of a militant group, the Zomi Revolutionary Army. The paramilitary force stresses its commitment to integrity, while civil society urges vigilance over recruits. This incident occurs amid ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force in India, announced on Monday that they are verifying the authenticity of a viral photograph purportedly featuring recruits posing with the flags of a militant organization.
The image, which depicts uniformed men alongside two flags, has sparked concern over its implications. The paramilitary organization emphasized that appropriate disciplinary actions would follow once the image is authenticated.
This incident has heightened sensitivity, as it occurs amid ethnic tensions in Manipur, resulting in significant casualties and displacement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
