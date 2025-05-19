Maharashtra Apologizes to CJI Gavai for Protocol Lapse

Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has personally apologized to Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, for a 'protocol lapse' during the CJI's recent visit to Mumbai. Bawankule expressed that the apology was made on behalf of the state government.

Key government officials failed to greet CJI Gavai upon arrival, a mishap that has caught the attention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The absence of Maharashtra's Chief Secretary and top police officials during Gavai's first official visit to the state was notably criticized.

CJI Gavai hails from Amravati and is regarded highly in the region. Minister Bawankule stressed Gavai's importance to the state and expressed confidence in the CJI's forgiveness, citing his generous nature and local roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)