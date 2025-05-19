Left Menu

Supreme Court Supports Trump in Stripping TPS from Venezuelans

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Venezuelans previously protected under Biden. This decision could lead to deportations despite challenges, highlighting Trump's aggressive immigration policies. Justice Jackson dissented, citing Venezuela's ongoing instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:05 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump administration to rescind Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, previously granted under the Biden administration. This move aligns with Trump's push to intensify deportations, reversing the protections extended by his predecessor.

The court's unsigned order opens avenues for challenges if the administration attempts to invalidate TPS-related work permits set to expire in October 2026. Despite the decision, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, pointing to Venezuela's ongoing instability and potential risks to deportees.

This ruling underscores Trump's hardline stance on immigration, aiming to increase deportations and retract legal protections. Advocacy groups argue this undermines the safety of nearly 350,000 Venezuelans currently in the U.S., with potential economic repercussions nationwide.

