Western Powers Threaten Action Against Israel Over Gaza Offensive

The governments of Britain, France, and Canada have issued a stern warning to Israel, protesting its recent military actions in Gaza and urging the cessation of operations.

The leaders called for lifting aid restrictions and warned of possible sanctions if settlement expansion continues. Concerns over humanitarian law violations were highlighted.

The Western nations also showed support for a ceasefire and efforts to establish a two-state solution, involving international mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)