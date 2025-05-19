Western Powers Threaten Action Against Israel Over Gaza Offensive
The leaders of Britain, France, and Canada have condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza, urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to cease operations and lift aid restrictions. They warn of potential sanctions if settlement expansions continue, emphasizing humanitarian concerns and advocating for a lasting two-state solution with support from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:59 IST
The governments of Britain, France, and Canada have issued a stern warning to Israel, protesting its recent military actions in Gaza and urging the cessation of operations.
The leaders called for lifting aid restrictions and warned of possible sanctions if settlement expansion continues. Concerns over humanitarian law violations were highlighted.
The Western nations also showed support for a ceasefire and efforts to establish a two-state solution, involving international mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
