Left Menu

Western Powers Threaten Action Against Israel Over Gaza Offensive

The leaders of Britain, France, and Canada have condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza, urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to cease operations and lift aid restrictions. They warn of potential sanctions if settlement expansions continue, emphasizing humanitarian concerns and advocating for a lasting two-state solution with support from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:59 IST
Western Powers Threaten Action Against Israel Over Gaza Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The governments of Britain, France, and Canada have issued a stern warning to Israel, protesting its recent military actions in Gaza and urging the cessation of operations.

The leaders called for lifting aid restrictions and warned of possible sanctions if settlement expansion continues. Concerns over humanitarian law violations were highlighted.

The Western nations also showed support for a ceasefire and efforts to establish a two-state solution, involving international mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025