Judge Slams Trump's Ouster of US Institute of Peace Leaders
A judge ruled the Trump administration illegally ousted U.S. Institute of Peace leaders, citing power overreach. Trump's team tried controlling the nonprofit, causing a public standoff. The Institute was founded in 1984 to prevent conflicts. The Justice Department plans to appeal the decision.
In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Washington determined that the Trump administration acted unlawfully in removing key figures from the U.S. Institute of Peace. The decision criticized the administration for overstepping its authority without cause.
The efforts to commandeer the Institute's direction led to a high-profile standoff, as staff barred Trump's officials from accessing the premises. This resulted in police intervention and the controversial expulsion of its leaders.
Established by Congress in 1984, the Institute aims to prevent conflict and foster peace worldwide. The Justice Department is considering an appeal against the ruling, which has already sparked debates on legal and ethical governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
