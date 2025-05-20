Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

The U.S. Attorney announced on Monday that a misdemeanor trespassing charge against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka would be dismissed. Baraka, taken into custody on May 9 during a visit to an immigrant detention facility, faced charges emblematic of the Trump administration's rigorous immigration enforcement stance.

While Mayor Baraka's charge is dropped, U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver has been charged with assault after accompanying the mayor on the surprise inspection. McIver's actions, according to officials, involved interference with law enforcement duties.

Despite the dismissal of Baraka's charges, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba emphasized that McIver's conduct could not be disregarded. The decision concludes an episode highlighting the contentious immigration climate in the U.S.

