Left Menu

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

A misdemeanor trespassing charge against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has been dismissed following his arrest at an immigration detention center. However, a new assault charge has been lodged against U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver. This incident highlights the tension around immigration policies under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 06:15 IST
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Attorney announced on Monday that a misdemeanor trespassing charge against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka would be dismissed. Baraka, taken into custody on May 9 during a visit to an immigrant detention facility, faced charges emblematic of the Trump administration's rigorous immigration enforcement stance.

While Mayor Baraka's charge is dropped, U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver has been charged with assault after accompanying the mayor on the surprise inspection. McIver's actions, according to officials, involved interference with law enforcement duties.

Despite the dismissal of Baraka's charges, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba emphasized that McIver's conduct could not be disregarded. The decision concludes an episode highlighting the contentious immigration climate in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025