Maharashtra Local Body Elections: A New Chapter Begins

The Supreme Court has prompted the Maharashtra State Election Commission to initiate ward formation for local body polls, delayed over OBC reservation issues. The elections, which will occur by year's end, face various dynamics as political alliances strategize for control in this 'mini Vidhan Sabha.'

Updated: 20-05-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:35 IST
The Maharashtra State Election Commission, following the Supreme Court's directive, has embarked on the necessary steps for ward formation ahead of local body elections. This long-awaited process comes after a five-year stall due to the OBC reservation controversy.

Officials anticipate that the formalities will conclude by the end of the year, facilitating the polls. This development follows the apex court's mandate to the state election authority to announce the election schedule within four weeks, reflecting a significant push to resolve delayed administrative processes.

The political landscape is set for intense competition, with the Mahayuti alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance maneuvering for electoral success. These polls, referred to as 'mini Vidhan Sabha' by experts, highlight the deeper significance and intricate strategic alignments within Maharashtra's political corridors.

