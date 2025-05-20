Left Menu

Tragedy in Mattakuzhy: Missing Child Found in River

A three-year-old girl named Kalyani was found dead in a river in Mattakuzhy after going missing. Her mother, Sandhya, was taken into custody, suspected of throwing the child into the river. Police investigation continues as contradictory statements and potential psychological issues emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:31 IST
Tragedy in Mattakuzhy: Missing Child Found in River
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mattakuzhy as a three-year-old girl, Kalyani, who had gone missing, was discovered dead in a river. The discovery was made during an extensive search operation conducted by a scuba team following a complaint lodged by her family.

The girl's mother, identified as Sandhya, was taken into police custody under suspicion of being involved in the child's death. It is alleged that she may have thrown the girl into the river, and the police are investigating various contradictory statements she provided.

Authorities are also looking into potential psychological issues affecting Sandhya, although this aspect is yet to be confirmed scientifically. The investigation is ongoing, and her formal arrest is pending as new evidence and statements are reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

