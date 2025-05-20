Barrot's Call for Unrestricted Aid in Gaza
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticizes Israel's insufficient easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza. Demanding immediate and massive aid, Barrot joins leaders from Britain, Canada, and France in threatening sanctions if Israel continues its military offensive and aid restrictions.
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has voiced strong criticism of Israel's current approach to humanitarian aid for Gaza, labeling the measures as 'totally insufficient.' Speaking on France Inter radio, Barrot emphasized the urgent need for 'immediate and massive' assistance, insisting that Israel must remove any impediments to aid delivery.
This comes as Britain, Canada, and France collectively warned the Israeli government of possible sanctions if it proceeds with its military offensive in Gaza and maintains restrictions on aid. The leaders' warnings add further pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course.
As tensions mount, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, which has significant implications for regional stability and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
