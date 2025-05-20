Left Menu

Barrot's Call for Unrestricted Aid in Gaza

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticizes Israel's insufficient easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza. Demanding immediate and massive aid, Barrot joins leaders from Britain, Canada, and France in threatening sanctions if Israel continues its military offensive and aid restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:09 IST
Barrot's Call for Unrestricted Aid in Gaza
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has voiced strong criticism of Israel's current approach to humanitarian aid for Gaza, labeling the measures as 'totally insufficient.' Speaking on France Inter radio, Barrot emphasized the urgent need for 'immediate and massive' assistance, insisting that Israel must remove any impediments to aid delivery.

This comes as Britain, Canada, and France collectively warned the Israeli government of possible sanctions if it proceeds with its military offensive in Gaza and maintains restrictions on aid. The leaders' warnings add further pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course.

As tensions mount, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, which has significant implications for regional stability and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025