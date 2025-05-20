Police Crack Down on Obscenity: 44 Charged in Thane Raid

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have taken decisive action against illicit activities, filing charges against 44 individuals following a raid at a local bar. Police, acting on a tip-off, intervened at the establishment in Vitthalwadi on Saturday night.

During the raid, officers discovered patrons allegedly engaged in improper conduct, prompting immediate action. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to enforce public morality and clamp down on violations of decency in public spaces.

An FIR was subsequently registered under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, implicating bar operators and staff. Law enforcement continues to scrutinize such venues to curb unlawful gatherings and indecent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)