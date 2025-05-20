Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Obscenity: 44 Charged in Thane Raid

A police raid in Maharashtra's Thane district resulted in charges against 44 individuals for alleged obscenity at a bar. The operation followed a tip-off, uncovering inappropriate behavior. An FIR was filed under sections, targeting bar operators and staff. The incident highlights ongoing efforts to maintain public decency.

Thane | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST
Police Crack Down on Obscenity: 44 Charged in Thane Raid
  India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have taken decisive action against illicit activities, filing charges against 44 individuals following a raid at a local bar. Police, acting on a tip-off, intervened at the establishment in Vitthalwadi on Saturday night.

During the raid, officers discovered patrons allegedly engaged in improper conduct, prompting immediate action. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to enforce public morality and clamp down on violations of decency in public spaces.

An FIR was subsequently registered under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, implicating bar operators and staff. Law enforcement continues to scrutinize such venues to curb unlawful gatherings and indecent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

