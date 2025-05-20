Bomb Threat Chaos: Palghar Collector's Office Evacuated

On Tuesday, a bomb threat email sent to the collector's office in Palghar, Maharashtra, prompted an immediate evacuation of the premises, officials reported. The email, received at 6:23 am, allegedly claimed that RDX had been planted on site, set to explode by 3:30 pm.

District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil mobilized senior officials and both teams on the ground with handheld metal detectors. In a precautionary move, a Quick Response Team was called in to manage the situation on-site, stated Patil during a press briefing.

Disaster Management Cell Chief Vivekanand Kadam confirmed that the building had been fully evacuated by 11 am. A continued search operation is in progress as authorities work to ensure the area is safe and secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)