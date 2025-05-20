Left Menu

Bomb Threat Chaos: Palghar Collector's Office Evacuated

A bomb threat email received by the collector's office in Palghar, Maharashtra, led to an evacuation and a police-led search operation. The threat claimed that RDX was planted on the premises, expecting an explosion in the afternoon. Quick Response Team and metal detectors were deployed for safety and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, a bomb threat email sent to the collector's office in Palghar, Maharashtra, prompted an immediate evacuation of the premises, officials reported. The email, received at 6:23 am, allegedly claimed that RDX had been planted on site, set to explode by 3:30 pm.

District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil mobilized senior officials and both teams on the ground with handheld metal detectors. In a precautionary move, a Quick Response Team was called in to manage the situation on-site, stated Patil during a press briefing.

Disaster Management Cell Chief Vivekanand Kadam confirmed that the building had been fully evacuated by 11 am. A continued search operation is in progress as authorities work to ensure the area is safe and secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

