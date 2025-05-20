High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are reportedly negotiating a potential prisoner swap, involving nine detainees from each nation. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the talks took place during a phone call on Monday.

According to sources close to the matter, the U.S. has provided Russia with a list of nine Americans currently imprisoned that Washington seeks to return. These charges range from assault to espionage, illustrating the complex nature of this high-stakes exchange.

This potential exchange comes at a time of heightened tension between the two nations, making the negotiations even more critical. As discussions continue, the focus remains on bringing back the Americans, highlighting the delicate balance of international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)