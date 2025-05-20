Tapan Kumar Deka: Extending the Tenure of India's Counter-terrorism Strategist

Tapan Kumar Deka, noted for his crisis management skills and counter-terrorism expertise, has been granted an additional one-year term as the chief of India's Intelligence Bureau (IB). The decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet reflects ongoing security concerns.

Following India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, Deka's tenure extension underscores the critical importance of his vast experience, particularly in volatile regions like Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Deka's career highlights include his role in operations against the Mumbai 26/11 attackers and the dismantling of the Indian Mujahideen terror network. His leadership continues to be instrumental in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)