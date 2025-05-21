Court Rejects Bail for Contractor Accused in Nainital Rape Case
A POCSO court in Haldwani denied bail to Usman Ali, a contractor accused of raping a 12-year-old in Nainital. The court ruled against the bail citing potential evidence tampering. The incident sparked communal tensions, with protests led by Hindu organizations. The FIR was lodged weeks after the alleged crime.
In a recent decision, a POCSO court in Haldwani has refused to grant bail to Usman Ali, a contractor accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.
The decision was made by Special Judge Sudhir Tomar after a thorough examination of arguments from both the prosecution and defense. Concerns were raised over Ali's potential to influence the case due to his local influence.
The court's denial of bail stems from fears that Ali may tamper with evidence. The incident, which purportedly involved Ali coercing the minor into his car on April 12, has ignited communal tensions in the region, with protest actions led by local Hindu groups.
