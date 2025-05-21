Trump's Wildfire Shakeup: The Controversial Plan to Centralize Firefighting Efforts

The Trump administration is pursuing a plan to unify wildland firefighting efforts across multiple government agencies under one entity, a controversial move that experts warn could elevate the risk of devastating fires.

The proposal suggests centralizing these efforts into a Federal Wildland Fire Service within the U.S. Interior Department, potentially reallocating thousands of personnel, currently with the U.S. Forest Service, despite ongoing fire seasons.

While intended to streamline operations, critics argue that such restructuring could prove costly and detract from essential fire prevention strategies, such as controlled burns, especially as climate change intensifies fire incidents across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)