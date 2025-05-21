Left Menu

Controversial Deportations: Migrants' Legal Battle

Attorneys report that immigration authorities have started deporting Myanmar and Vietnam migrants to South Sudan. This action allegedly breaches a court ruling barring deportations to non-native countries without a chance for legal recourse. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on these allegations.

In a controversial move, immigration authorities have allegedly initiated the deportation of migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, according to attorneys representing the migrants.

This action, they warn, contradicts a prevailing court order that prohibits deporting individuals to countries outside their homelands without providing them the opportunity for legal challenge.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to requests for comment on the issue, raising further questions and concerns over these deportations.

