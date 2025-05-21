Controversial Deportations: Migrants' Legal Battle

In a controversial move, immigration authorities have allegedly initiated the deportation of migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, according to attorneys representing the migrants.

This action, they warn, contradicts a prevailing court order that prohibits deporting individuals to countries outside their homelands without providing them the opportunity for legal challenge.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to requests for comment on the issue, raising further questions and concerns over these deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)