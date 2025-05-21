Controversial Deportations: Migrants' Legal Battle
Attorneys report that immigration authorities have started deporting Myanmar and Vietnam migrants to South Sudan. This action allegedly breaches a court ruling barring deportations to non-native countries without a chance for legal recourse. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on these allegations.
Updated: 21-05-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 02:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
