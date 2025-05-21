India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
India positions maritime security and counterterrorism as vital to its national and economic interests, adapting its strategy in response to evolving threats and geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific. With its extensive coastline and capable forces, India plays a crucial role in promoting a rules-based maritime order and addressing threats from global piracy to cyber attacks.
India has emphasized the crucial role of maritime security and counterterrorism in its national and economic strategy at a United Nations Security Council debate. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, underlined the country's proactive approach to maritime security amid geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific.
The UNSC debate, chaired by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, focused on international cooperation to strengthen maritime security. India's strategy, as highlighted by Harish, balances defense capabilities, regional diplomacy, and infrastructure development to adapt to new threats and maintain peace.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the escalating threats to maritime security, noting significant increases in piracy and armed robbery. In response, India has actively deployed its Navy to safeguard vital shipping routes, saving lives and ensuring the smooth transport of goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
