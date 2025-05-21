Left Menu

India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift

India positions maritime security and counterterrorism as vital to its national and economic interests, adapting its strategy in response to evolving threats and geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific. With its extensive coastline and capable forces, India plays a crucial role in promoting a rules-based maritime order and addressing threats from global piracy to cyber attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 21-05-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 08:47 IST
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has emphasized the crucial role of maritime security and counterterrorism in its national and economic strategy at a United Nations Security Council debate. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, underlined the country's proactive approach to maritime security amid geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific.

The UNSC debate, chaired by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, focused on international cooperation to strengthen maritime security. India's strategy, as highlighted by Harish, balances defense capabilities, regional diplomacy, and infrastructure development to adapt to new threats and maintain peace.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the escalating threats to maritime security, noting significant increases in piracy and armed robbery. In response, India has actively deployed its Navy to safeguard vital shipping routes, saving lives and ensuring the smooth transport of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025