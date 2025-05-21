Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Pakistan has agreed to amplify trade and investment with China following a recent ceasefire with India. The situation arose after a deadly conflict over Kashmir. While India blames Pakistan for an attack, Islamabad denies involvement. China emphasizes dialogue and supports Pakistan's sovereignty.
Pakistan has announced intentions to enhance trade and investment relations with China, making the declaration shortly after concluding a ceasefire with India. The country's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, engaged in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.
The two Asian nations, both nuclear-armed, had intensified hostilities following an attack in Kashmir on April 22 that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. While India attributes the attack to Pakistan, Islamabad has firmly denied these accusations.
China has commended the agreement between India and Pakistan for diplomatic dialogue and a sustained ceasefire, affirming its support for Pakistan in matters of national sovereignty. Both countries committed to boost cooperation across various sectors, including trade and industrialization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- China
- trade
- investment
- India
- ceasefire
- Kashmir
- conflict
- dialogue
- sovereignty
ALSO READ
Kashmir Tourism Takes a Hit Amid Rising Tensions
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
UNSC Urges De-escalation in India-Pakistan Tensions Amid High Stakes
ASCEND: Elevating Professionalism in India's Microfinance Industry