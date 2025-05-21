Left Menu

Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

Pakistan has agreed to amplify trade and investment with China following a recent ceasefire with India. The situation arose after a deadly conflict over Kashmir. While India blames Pakistan for an attack, Islamabad denies involvement. China emphasizes dialogue and supports Pakistan's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has announced intentions to enhance trade and investment relations with China, making the declaration shortly after concluding a ceasefire with India. The country's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, engaged in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

The two Asian nations, both nuclear-armed, had intensified hostilities following an attack in Kashmir on April 22 that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. While India attributes the attack to Pakistan, Islamabad has firmly denied these accusations.

China has commended the agreement between India and Pakistan for diplomatic dialogue and a sustained ceasefire, affirming its support for Pakistan in matters of national sovereignty. Both countries committed to boost cooperation across various sectors, including trade and industrialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

