YS Sharmila Leads Hunger Strike for Sacked Steel Workers

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), commenced a hunger strike on Wednesday to advocate for the reinstatement of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's contract workers.

The protest, held in Visakhapatnam, saw Sharmila demand the immediate rehiring of around 2,000 workers dismissed by the plant's management.

Numerous Congress leaders and party affiliates gathered in solidarity with the disgruntled workers, urging the plant's administration to heed the protestors' demands and restore the jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)