YS Sharmila Leads Hunger Strike for Sacked Steel Workers
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, initiated a hunger strike in Visakhapatnam, advocating for the reinstatement of 2,000 sacked contract workers from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Many Congress leaders and party members joined the protest to show their support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:26 IST
- India
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), commenced a hunger strike on Wednesday to advocate for the reinstatement of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's contract workers.
The protest, held in Visakhapatnam, saw Sharmila demand the immediate rehiring of around 2,000 workers dismissed by the plant's management.
Numerous Congress leaders and party affiliates gathered in solidarity with the disgruntled workers, urging the plant's administration to heed the protestors' demands and restore the jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
