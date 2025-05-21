Conviction of Former Congolese PM in Multimillion-Dollar Embezzlement Case

In a landmark anti-corruption case, former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon has been convicted for embezzling $245 million linked to a defunct agriculture project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Alongside him, Deogratias Mutombo and Christo Grobler were also sentenced to forced labor. All three were tried in absentia.

This case represents President Felix Tshisekedi's pursuit to investigate corruption from Joseph Kabila's tenure, emphasizing his government's commitment to addressing financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)