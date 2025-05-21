Left Menu

Conviction of Former Congolese PM in Multimillion-Dollar Embezzlement Case

Former Congolese Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon was convicted of embezzling $245 million from a failed agriculture venture. Sentenced to 10 years of forced labor, Ponyo was tried in absentia along with former central bank governor Deogratias Mutombo and South African businessman Christo Grobler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark anti-corruption case, former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon has been convicted for embezzling $245 million linked to a defunct agriculture project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Alongside him, Deogratias Mutombo and Christo Grobler were also sentenced to forced labor. All three were tried in absentia.

This case represents President Felix Tshisekedi's pursuit to investigate corruption from Joseph Kabila's tenure, emphasizing his government's commitment to addressing financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

