A suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing five people, including three children, according to military reports. The attack, which has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, has been attributed by Pakistan to Indian proxies, an accusation India firmly denies.

Statements from Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence and pledged justice for the perpetrators. Indian officials, in response, rejected any involvement, criticizing Pakistan's tendency to blame India for its internal issues. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, both nations continue to accuse one another of supporting militancy on each other's soil.

This tragic incident further strains relations between the two countries, following recent militant escalations in the contested region of Kashmir. No group has claimed responsibility for the recent Balochistan attack, reminiscent of the 2014 Peshawar military school assault, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

