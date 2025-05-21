Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Army School Bus in Pakistan Ignites India-Pakistan Tensions

A suicide bombing targeting an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province killed five people, including three children. Pakistan blames Indian proxies for the attack, while India denies involvement. The incident escalates existing tensions between the nuclear-armed nations, who accuse each other of supporting militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:06 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing five people, including three children, according to military reports. The attack, which has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, has been attributed by Pakistan to Indian proxies, an accusation India firmly denies.

Statements from Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence and pledged justice for the perpetrators. Indian officials, in response, rejected any involvement, criticizing Pakistan's tendency to blame India for its internal issues. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, both nations continue to accuse one another of supporting militancy on each other's soil.

This tragic incident further strains relations between the two countries, following recent militant escalations in the contested region of Kashmir. No group has claimed responsibility for the recent Balochistan attack, reminiscent of the 2014 Peshawar military school assault, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

