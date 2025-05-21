Call for Accountability After Tragic Electrocution in Sonipat
The Haryana Human Rights Commission demands accountability following the electrocution of a disabled man by an unfenced transformer, highlighting negligence by the electricity department. The incident represents a human rights violation and systemic failure to ensure public safety. Recommendations for reforms and compensation are being pursued.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has issued a call for accountability following the tragic electrocution of a physically challenged man in Sonipat, caused by an unfenced roadside power transformer.
The incident, deemed a significant human rights violation by commission chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, highlights grave safety lapses and neglect by the electricity department and related authorities. On January 11, Rajneesh, the victim, was fatally injured when he inadvertently touched an unprotected transformer, leading to criticism over insufficient safety measures and infrastructure maintenance.
The commission underscores the State's responsibility to safeguard persons with disabilities and has urged rigorous safety audits on electrical equipment and standard protective measures. Disciplinary actions and a probe into administrative failures, along with compensation for the deceased's family, are among its key recommendations as discussions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
