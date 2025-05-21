Maoist Leader Basavaraju's Demise: A Major Blow to Left-Wing Extremism
Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju, a top CPI (Maoist) leader, was killed along with others in a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh. His death marks a crucial step in the fight against Left-wing extremism. Basavaraju, an expert in guerrilla warfare, had orchestrated numerous attacks on security forces.
In a decisive encounter on Wednesday, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the powerful general secretary of CPI (Maoist), was killed alongside 26 others in Chhattisgarh. Officials assert that his death represents a substantial setback to the armed Maoist movement and a significant milestone in the fight against Left-wing extremism.
Basavaraju hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was deeply entrenched in the Maoist movement since the 1970s, assuming the role of general secretary in 2018. Known for his guerrilla warfare expertise, Basavaraju masterminded several deadly attacks, including high-profile cases that resulted in significant loss of life.
The encounter, part of a long-planned operation, occurred in the dense forests of Abhujmad on the tri-junction of the Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts. This operation marks a crucial victory for the government and security forces, who have long sought to eliminate extremist threats.
