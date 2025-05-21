Gaza Hospitals Encircled Amid Renewed Israeli Offensive
In Gaza, Israeli troops have surrounded two of the last functioning hospitals, blocking entrances while shelling and airstrikes continue. The situation exacerbates a collapsing health system with limited medical facilities operating. With ongoing military activity, hospitals face severe threats of shutdown, risking the lives of Palestinians in need of care.
In a troubling escalation, Israeli military forces have encircled two of northern Gaza's last standing hospitals, severely restricting movements of patients and medical personnel. This development comes as part of an intensified offensive on the heavily damaged Palestinian enclave, raising serious concerns among aid groups and hospital staff.
Both the Indonesian hospital and al-Awda hospital, crucial healthcare providers in the region, have sustained fire this week amidst the heightened military campaign. Damage to infrastructure and facilities, including shelling and drone attacks, has put already strained medical operations on the brink of collapse.
The World Health Organisation emphasizes that Gaza's health system stands at a critical juncture, with half of the hospitals non-operational and evacuation zones threatening more closures. The ongoing conflict, marked by frequent hospital sieges, presents dire humanitarian and medical challenges for the endangered civilian population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israeli
- military
- hospitals
- conflict
- healthcare
- evacuation
- WHO
- Hamas
- Palestinians
ALSO READ
Unexplained Explosions Rock Port Sudan Amid Ongoing Civil Conflict
Explosions and Fires Escalate Conflict in Port Sudan
Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps
Explosive Escalation: Port Sudan's Sudden Descent Into Conflict
Water Woes and Rising Tensions: The Chenab River Conflict