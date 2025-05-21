Left Menu

Teachers' Protest Sparks Legal Battle in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court instructed two teachers to attend a police investigation regarding clashes at Bikash Bhavan, as numerous teachers protested job losses following a Supreme Court decision. The court has requested the case diary, while the state's counsel reported notices were issued to 15 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:47 IST
Teachers' Protest Sparks Legal Battle in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has directed two teachers to meet with police regarding disturbances at Bikash Bhavan, amid widespread teacher protests over job losses.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh advised the state against immediate action against the teachers, who are contesting police notices related to the May 15 clashes.

The court has requested documentation of the case, while state counsel revealed that 15 individuals have been notified concerning their involvement in the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025