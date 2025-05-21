Teachers' Protest Sparks Legal Battle in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has directed two teachers to meet with police regarding disturbances at Bikash Bhavan, amid widespread teacher protests over job losses.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh advised the state against immediate action against the teachers, who are contesting police notices related to the May 15 clashes.

The court has requested documentation of the case, while state counsel revealed that 15 individuals have been notified concerning their involvement in the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)