Teachers' Protest Sparks Legal Battle in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court instructed two teachers to attend a police investigation regarding clashes at Bikash Bhavan, as numerous teachers protested job losses following a Supreme Court decision. The court has requested the case diary, while the state's counsel reported notices were issued to 15 individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:47 IST
The Calcutta High Court has directed two teachers to meet with police regarding disturbances at Bikash Bhavan, amid widespread teacher protests over job losses.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh advised the state against immediate action against the teachers, who are contesting police notices related to the May 15 clashes.
The court has requested documentation of the case, while state counsel revealed that 15 individuals have been notified concerning their involvement in the protests.
