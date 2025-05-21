Court Clears NRI Scientist of Rape Accusations in High-Profile Case

An NRI scientist originally from Gujarat has been acquitted of rape charges by a court, which ruled that the woman's consent was informed and not deceitful. The court emphasized that the woman made a 'reasonable choice' when she consented to a physical relationship by understanding its consequences.

Additional sessions judge Kishor More noted that different conclusions might be drawn if there were explicit evidence of a false promise. However, the court found no such evidence against the accused scientist, who works in Europe.

The case stemmed from an alleged rape incident involving a 27-year-old woman from Thane. Discrepancies in her claims, such as inaccurate marital status on a matrimonial website, led the court to rule in favor of the NRI.

(With inputs from agencies.)