Court Clears NRI Scientist of Rape Accusations in High-Profile Case
A court acquitted an NRI scientist accused of rape under the pretext of marriage. The court ruled that the woman's consent was valid as she made a 'reasonable choice' knowing the consequences. It noted lack of evidence for a false promise and inconsistencies in the victim's claims.
- Country:
- India
An NRI scientist originally from Gujarat has been acquitted of rape charges by a court, which ruled that the woman's consent was informed and not deceitful. The court emphasized that the woman made a 'reasonable choice' when she consented to a physical relationship by understanding its consequences.
Additional sessions judge Kishor More noted that different conclusions might be drawn if there were explicit evidence of a false promise. However, the court found no such evidence against the accused scientist, who works in Europe.
The case stemmed from an alleged rape incident involving a 27-year-old woman from Thane. Discrepancies in her claims, such as inaccurate marital status on a matrimonial website, led the court to rule in favor of the NRI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
