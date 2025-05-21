Mystery of Woman's Body Found in Suitcase Near Bengaluru
A woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase near Bengaluru's railway tracks, prompting police investigations. No injury marks were visible, and an initial inquiry suggests the body might have been thrown from a moving train. Authorities have registered a murder case and are working to identify the victim.
- Country:
- India
A gruesome discovery was made near the railway tracks in Chandapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, as the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase. Police confirmed the troubling find, noting the absence of visible injuries on the body.
The suitcase, discovered by a passerby, has led investigators to theorize that the young woman, estimated to be at least 18 years old, might have been murdered elsewhere, her body placed in the suitcase for disposal in this remote location. Preliminary investigations suggest the suitcase could have been dumped from a moving train.
CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, stated that a murder case has been registered at Suryanagar police station. With no identification or personal items found in the suitcase, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through a postmortem. The police are diligently working to unravel this mystery and identify the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- murder
- suitcase
- body
- railway
- investigation
- police
- unidentified
- Chandapura
- train
ALSO READ
Jeweller's Murder Suspect Killed in Police Encounter
Agra Police Shootout: Murder Accused Killed in Encounter
Madhya Pradesh Police Launches SIT Investigation into Alleged Coerced Conversions
BJP Condemns Kerala Police's Arrest of YouTuber as a Press Freedom Violation
Mysterious Death of Army Aspirant Sparks Investigation in Aligarh