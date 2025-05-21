Left Menu

Mystery of Woman's Body Found in Suitcase Near Bengaluru

A woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase near Bengaluru's railway tracks, prompting police investigations. No injury marks were visible, and an initial inquiry suggests the body might have been thrown from a moving train. Authorities have registered a murder case and are working to identify the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:45 IST
Mystery of Woman's Body Found in Suitcase Near Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery was made near the railway tracks in Chandapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, as the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase. Police confirmed the troubling find, noting the absence of visible injuries on the body.

The suitcase, discovered by a passerby, has led investigators to theorize that the young woman, estimated to be at least 18 years old, might have been murdered elsewhere, her body placed in the suitcase for disposal in this remote location. Preliminary investigations suggest the suitcase could have been dumped from a moving train.

CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, stated that a murder case has been registered at Suryanagar police station. With no identification or personal items found in the suitcase, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through a postmortem. The police are diligently working to unravel this mystery and identify the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025