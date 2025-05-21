Mystery of Woman's Body Found in Suitcase Near Bengaluru

A gruesome discovery was made near the railway tracks in Chandapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, as the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase. Police confirmed the troubling find, noting the absence of visible injuries on the body.

The suitcase, discovered by a passerby, has led investigators to theorize that the young woman, estimated to be at least 18 years old, might have been murdered elsewhere, her body placed in the suitcase for disposal in this remote location. Preliminary investigations suggest the suitcase could have been dumped from a moving train.

CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, stated that a murder case has been registered at Suryanagar police station. With no identification or personal items found in the suitcase, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through a postmortem. The police are diligently working to unravel this mystery and identify the victim.

