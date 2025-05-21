Left Menu

Haryana Unveils Transformative Jail Training Academy in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a major recruitment drive for the prison department and the inauguration of a Jail Training Academy in Karnal. The academy will focus on reform and rehabilitation. New jails will be constructed, and technology will enhance transparency and modernize management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:55 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a significant recruitment drive in the prison department, aiming to fill approximately 1,300 jail warder positions. This announcement accompanied the inauguration of the newly built Jail Training Academy in Karnal, which will provide comprehensive training for prison personnel with a focus on reform and modernization.

Saini also revealed plans for constructing new jails in Panchkula, Dadri, and Fatehabad, with investments totaling around Rs 300 crore. Emphasizing a transformative approach to the correctional system, Saini stated that the newly constructed academy would promote change and rehabilitation over mere punishment.

In alignment with the vision for a technologically advanced India, the state is advancing towards establishing 'Smart Jails' to improve prison management and ensure better rehabilitation outcomes. This innovative approach is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency and accountability in governance and public administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

