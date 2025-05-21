Delhi's MCD Unveils SUNIYO Property Tax Amnesty Scheme

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a new one-time property tax amnesty scheme called the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) for the financial year 2025-26. This initiative allows residents to pay the principal property tax for the current year and previous five years in a single payment while waiving previous dues before 2020-21.

Further, the Delhi Mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, announced the removal of 'user charges' associated with garbage collection from property tax bills, addressing growing opposition from local political parties and resident groups. The charges, previously bundled with annual property taxes, had been criticized by both AAP and BJP.

Amid the announcements, proceedings in the council were disrupted by AAP councillors demanding a declaration of the Leader of the House. In response, Mayor Singh confirmed BJP's Satya Sharma as the new Leader of the House, succeeding Mukesh Goel, who left the AAP to co-form the new Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP).

(With inputs from agencies.)