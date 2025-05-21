BSF Troops Thwart Infiltration: Drones Intercepted at Indo-Pak Border

In a meticulously coordinated operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully recovered two drones along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur Sector on Wednesday. Official sources indicated that the drones were discovered while executing a strategic search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about suspected activities in the area.

The first drone was discovered in a farming field adjacent to Palha Megha village, right along the zero line, during a morning sweep. Not long after, a second drone was found entangled in a barbed wire fence around Gendu Kilcha village, both incidents occurring in the Ferozepur district.

BSF officials confirmed that the drones succumbed to electronic countermeasures deployed at the border, highlighting the agency's robust technical capabilities. These actions, combined with quick ground response, reinforced the defense mechanism against cross-border smuggling attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)