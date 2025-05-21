Left Menu

BSF Troops Thwart Infiltration: Drones Intercepted at Indo-Pak Border

BSF troops recovered two drones at the Indo-Pakistan border in Ferozepur Sector. Acting on intelligence, they launched a morning search, finding one drone in a field near Palha Megha village and another stuck in barbed wire at Gendu Kilcha village. Electronic countermeasures prevented smuggling attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:46 IST
In a meticulously coordinated operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully recovered two drones along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur Sector on Wednesday. Official sources indicated that the drones were discovered while executing a strategic search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about suspected activities in the area.

The first drone was discovered in a farming field adjacent to Palha Megha village, right along the zero line, during a morning sweep. Not long after, a second drone was found entangled in a barbed wire fence around Gendu Kilcha village, both incidents occurring in the Ferozepur district.

BSF officials confirmed that the drones succumbed to electronic countermeasures deployed at the border, highlighting the agency's robust technical capabilities. These actions, combined with quick ground response, reinforced the defense mechanism against cross-border smuggling attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

