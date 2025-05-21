Gold Smuggling Probe Unveils Political Tensions in Karnataka

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various locations across Karnataka linked to a money laundering probe involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao. The investigation, which includes purported links to state Home Minister G Parameshwara, centers around alleged gold smuggling activities.

According to official sources, 16 targeted spots were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This action is part of a larger investigation into a gold smuggling network that allegedly involves several hawala operators and financial transactions with Rao.

The raids have fueled political tensions, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress accusing the BJP of employing "vengeance politics" against a Dalit leader. Meanwhile, Rao and her co-accused, previously granted bail in the gold smuggling case, continue to face legal actions, including charges under the stringent COFEPOSA law.

