Gold Smuggling Probe Unveils Political Tensions in Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe linked to gold smuggling, involving actor Ranya Rao. Tensions rose as political figures including state Home Minister G Parameshwara were allegedly implicated. The raids sparked accusations of political vendetta by the BJP against Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various locations across Karnataka linked to a money laundering probe involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao. The investigation, which includes purported links to state Home Minister G Parameshwara, centers around alleged gold smuggling activities.

According to official sources, 16 targeted spots were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This action is part of a larger investigation into a gold smuggling network that allegedly involves several hawala operators and financial transactions with Rao.

The raids have fueled political tensions, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress accusing the BJP of employing "vengeance politics" against a Dalit leader. Meanwhile, Rao and her co-accused, previously granted bail in the gold smuggling case, continue to face legal actions, including charges under the stringent COFEPOSA law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

