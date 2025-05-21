Left Menu

Tension in the Oval Office: Trump Confronts Ramaphosa Over South Africa Allegations

U.S. President Trump confronted South African President Ramaphosa over alleged murders and land seizures of white people, claims South Africa denies. While Ramaphosa sought trade talks, Trump focused on the allegations, showing videos and articles. Ramaphosa defended broader crime issues affecting Black victims and the new land reform law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:47 IST
Donald Trump

In a heated Oval Office meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump accused South Africa of targeted crimes against white citizens, citing unsupported evidence. President Cyril Ramaphosa countered, emphasizing the broader context of high crime rates in South Africa affecting predominantly Black victims.

Ramaphosa, who attended the White House meeting hoping to discuss trade and critical minerals, including members of his delegation like famous golfers and business tycoons, was instead faced with Trump's allegations and televised materials purportedly proving mass persecution of white South Africans.

Despite Trump's insistence, Ramaphosa calmly highlighted South Africa's efforts to address historical injustices through land reform, which Trump heavily criticized. The discussion also touched on topics like the trade relationship between the U.S. and South Africa, highlighting the complex dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

