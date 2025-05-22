Left Menu

Peace Institute's Triumph: Reclaiming its Legacy from Government Edict

The U.S. Institute of Peace resumed control of its headquarters after a federal judge deemed its takeover by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) illegal. The decision restores the agency's operations and sets the stage for legal challenges from the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 06:17 IST
Peace Institute's Triumph: Reclaiming its Legacy from Government Edict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Institute of Peace has regained control of its headquarters, a pivotal victory following a legal decision that found Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had illegally fired its board and employees. The ruling allows the institute to resume its mission of promoting global peace.

George Moose, the acting president, entered the premises with security and legal counsel, marking a significant step toward restoring operations. Despite apprehensions, Moose confirmed the absence of destruction or damage, paving the way for staff to return and resume their duties.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly hinted at potential appeals, asserting President Trump's stance on downsizing 'useless entities.' However, the judge's decision emphasized that the executive branch could not unilaterally dismantle an agency established by Congress to foster peace initiatives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025