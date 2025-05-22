Peace Institute's Triumph: Reclaiming its Legacy from Government Edict

The U.S. Institute of Peace has regained control of its headquarters, a pivotal victory following a legal decision that found Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had illegally fired its board and employees. The ruling allows the institute to resume its mission of promoting global peace.

George Moose, the acting president, entered the premises with security and legal counsel, marking a significant step toward restoring operations. Despite apprehensions, Moose confirmed the absence of destruction or damage, paving the way for staff to return and resume their duties.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly hinted at potential appeals, asserting President Trump's stance on downsizing 'useless entities.' However, the judge's decision emphasized that the executive branch could not unilaterally dismantle an agency established by Congress to foster peace initiatives globally.

