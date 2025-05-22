Tensions Escalate as North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles
North Korea launched multiple unidentified cruise missiles on Thursday morning, according to South Korea's defense ministry. Intelligence agencies from both South Korea and the United States are currently analyzing the details of the launch, assessing its implications for regional stability and security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-05-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:05 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a fresh escalation of regional tensions, North Korea has fired multiple unidentified cruise missiles, as confirmed by South Korea's defense ministry on Thursday morning.
Seoul and Washington's intelligence agencies are presently examining the situation, seeking to uncover details and assess the potential impact on regional security.
The move is likely to heighten international concern, emphasizing the volatile nature of the Korean peninsula's security landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Korean Air Skirts Pakistan Airspace Amid Regional Tensions
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'
Operation Sindoor: US Issues Security Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Simulating Security: India's Rapid Response Readiness in Delhi