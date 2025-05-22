Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands Up: DMK Hails Stay Against ED Probe

The Supreme Court has stayed the Enforcement Directorate's probe against Tamil Nadu's TASMAC, which DMK claims is a tactic by the BJP to malign its government. This decision is seen as a blow to BJP's efforts, emphasizing corruption allegations in liquor licensing. DMK lauds the ruling as a victory for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The Supreme Court's decision to halt the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into Tamil Nadu's state-run TASMAC has been labeled a significant setback for the BJP by senior DMK leader R S Bharathi. He criticized the central probe agency, accusing it of acting as a 'blackmailing organisation.'

Following the court's decision to suspend the money laundering probe concerning TASMAC's licensing practices, Bharathi welcomed the order. He accused the BJP of misusing central agencies as tools against opposition-ruled states post-2014, particularly targeting the DMK government's rising popularity.

Bharathi further alleged that the ED's actions served as a measure to tarnish DMK's image for electoral gain. The Supreme Court's stay reflects the sentiments of Tamil Nadu residents, and Bharathi urged the central government to curb the misuse of investigative bodies. Instances of bribery involving ED officials were cited to support his claims.

