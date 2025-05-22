Rivers of Conflict: Indo-Pakistani Water Dispute Heats Up

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The move follows a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi claims was backed by Pakistan. This treaty is crucial for supplying water to 80% of Pakistan's farms.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reinforced the stance, noting an ongoing military response to any further attacks. Despite a ceasefire holding, the military operation against suspected terrorists continues, heightening diplomatic strains between the nations.

The decades-long adversaries have seen relations sour further, with measures like trade suspensions and border closures. The conflict, rooted in historic claims over Kashmir, remains a pivotal factor in their fraught relationship.

