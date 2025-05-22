Rivers of Conflict: Indo-Pakistani Water Dispute Heats Up
The Indus Waters Treaty, critical for Pakistan's water supply, faces suspension following a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir. Tensions between India and Pakistan rise as New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting terrorism. Diplomatic relations further deteriorate with border closures and trade suspensions.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The move follows a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi claims was backed by Pakistan. This treaty is crucial for supplying water to 80% of Pakistan's farms.
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reinforced the stance, noting an ongoing military response to any further attacks. Despite a ceasefire holding, the military operation against suspected terrorists continues, heightening diplomatic strains between the nations.
The decades-long adversaries have seen relations sour further, with measures like trade suspensions and border closures. The conflict, rooted in historic claims over Kashmir, remains a pivotal factor in their fraught relationship.
