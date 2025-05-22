Left Menu

Rivers of Conflict: Indo-Pakistani Water Dispute Heats Up

The Indus Waters Treaty, critical for Pakistan's water supply, faces suspension following a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir. Tensions between India and Pakistan rise as New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting terrorism. Diplomatic relations further deteriorate with border closures and trade suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:44 IST
Rivers of Conflict: Indo-Pakistani Water Dispute Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The move follows a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi claims was backed by Pakistan. This treaty is crucial for supplying water to 80% of Pakistan's farms.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reinforced the stance, noting an ongoing military response to any further attacks. Despite a ceasefire holding, the military operation against suspected terrorists continues, heightening diplomatic strains between the nations.

The decades-long adversaries have seen relations sour further, with measures like trade suspensions and border closures. The conflict, rooted in historic claims over Kashmir, remains a pivotal factor in their fraught relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025