Political Storm in Karnataka: Allegations and Defenses Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation into a money laundering case connected to a gold smuggling racket has spotlighted Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar came out in staunch defense of his colleague, describing him as 'clean and honest.'

Allegations have surfaced regarding suspicious financial dealings, including significant gifts to actress Ranya Rao and a large payment purportedly made on her behalf by an educational trust linked to Parameshwara. The ED's probe, invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has raised intense scrutiny.

Shivakumar dismissed claims of wrongdoing by Parameshwara, affirming his commitment to law and defending his integrity. The Congress party has vowed to counter these allegations legally and politically, emphasizing their trust in judicial processes for fair resolution.

