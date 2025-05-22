Tragic Washington D.C. Embassy Shooting Sparks Antisemitism Debate

A tragic incident unfolded in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night as a lone gunman fatally shot two Israeli embassy staffers. The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum, with the suspect reportedly chanting pro-Palestine slogans upon arrest.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the act as antisemitic-based violence, pledging increased security at Israeli embassies globally. The shooting is intensifying discussions around U.S. foreign policy and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was detained after the incident, and officials say the attack highlights the broader societal tensions and rising antisemitism linked to the conflict in Gaza. The event has triggered widespread condemnation and a reevaluation of security measures and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)