Escalating Tensions: Drone Warfare and Diplomatic Stalemates

Intensifying conflict marked the Russia-Ukraine war this week as Russia announced the downing of 105 Ukrainian drones, including dozens targeting Moscow.

Despite President Donald Trump's attempts to push for peace, both countries remain at odds, with Ukraine's unconditional ceasefire demands clashing with Russia's preconditions. Meanwhile, drone warfare and missile strikes highlight the deepening tension.

Reports from Russia indicate missile attacks on Ukrainian regions, and pro-Russian sources claim advancements in eastern Ukraine territories, underscoring the complexity and expanded scale of this ongoing geopolitical crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)