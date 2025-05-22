Violence in Bhiwandi: Man Arrested for Coworker's Murder

A man has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his coworker in a cattle shed in Bhiwandi, Thane district, authorities reported Thursday.

The altercation occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Ovli village, according to a Narpoli police station official.

Bajrang Sutravi, 32, allegedly struck Deepak Yadav, 50, with a milk can, resulting in immediate death. Police investigations suggest Sutravi was frequently subjected to abuse by Yadav. Sutravi was promptly arrested following the incident.

