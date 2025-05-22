Left Menu

Chagos Islands Deal in Limbo Due to Legal Block

Britain's agreement to cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius was delayed by a High Court injunction. The deal secures a U.S.-UK air base, but Chagossians oppose it, citing exclusion. Britain's Foreign Office argues the treaty is crucial, while legal challenges continue due to displacement disputes.

Updated: 22-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Britain's planned agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius hit a legal roadblock on Thursday. The High Court in London issued an eleventh-hour injunction that stalled the signing of the multi-billion dollar deal. The arrangement had aimed to secure the long-term future of the strategically vital U.S.-UK Diego Garcia air base.

The legal action was driven by Bertrice Pompe, a British national originally from the Chagos Islands, who argued the deal excluded Chagossian voices and should be challenged in full court proceedings. Britain's Foreign Office contends that decisions on foreign treaties fall under ministerial jurisdiction, not courtroom deliberations. The government emphasized the necessity of the deal for national security.

With historical ties and geopolitical stakes at play, particularly concerning relations with the United States, the agreement's suspension has raised tensions. The decades-old legal struggle highlights the concerns of displaced Chagossians, who continue to challenge the lack of consultation in negotiations. Meanwhile, the financial commitment includes a $4 billion payment to Mauritius over 99 years to maintain strategic military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

